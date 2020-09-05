Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Talking.Live w/ Me for iOS

By voispot LLC. Free

Developer's Description

By voispot LLC.

Hi, it's me, and this is my app for Talking.Live with you. It allows me to live-stream my voice and photos. Best of all, it lets you talk live with me and any guests I may have join me. That's right, it lets you actually talk with me, live.

From the audience, you can chat live, but that's nothing new, right? What's crazy is, you can join the Q from the audience, and I can invite you up to speak. Yup, that's right. I can invite you to talk live with me and any guests that I have invited to join me Talking.Live.

Even crazier, I can invite you up to talk live with me from the live chat stream. So, imagine you chat something that I think is interesting enough to start talking about live. All of a sudden, you get an invitation to start Talking.Live with me. Accept it, and you and I are Talking.Live.

If you like Talking.Live with me, share the app with your friends. I can host millions of people at one time, and if they are someone I would enjoy Talking.Live with, who knows, I may invite them up to talk live with me too. Imagine you and your friend both Talking.Live with me at the same time while everyone else is listening to us and chatting live. Crazy, I know.

Talking.Live with me is powered by vois, a patented voice over IP technology that makes it possible for me to talk live with millions of fans around the world in an auditorium-style setting in a kind of virtual auditorium.

So, what are you waiting for? Download my app and lets start Talking.Live.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.6

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 2.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now