Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Syaanh.com . for iOS

By Fahad Alnaimi Free

Developer's Description

By Fahad Alnaimi

From home repairs & cleaning to errands & delivering, Syaanh.com app is a Qatar based home maintenance & repair service provider finds you trusted and skilled service providers to handle your requests-when you want it and at prices offers you can afford with free to choose best offer for you.

Let Syaanh.com help you with your home needs!

Syaanh.com is covering with thousands of service providers who are fulfilling hundreds of maintenance requests on a daily basis.

HOW IT WORKS

1. Request service Fill all details and submit request, you will get offers in less than 30 minutes.

2. Get matched - select from a list of qualified service provider's offers for the job.

3. Get it done - just like that, service provider arrives and gets the job done.

4. Share experience - rate service provider and tell other users about his work.

Perks

Convenient request service to get the job done based on your region and schedule.

Efficient get offers from different service providers, check their proposed offers and previous reviews, then choose the best.

Access to a network of skilled technicians, all verified by our team.

Easy communication stay in the loop with service provider with our in-app chat feature.

Featured Services:

Air conditioner instalment & repair

Painting & Decor

Electrical Works

Plumbing

Carpentry & Aluminium & Blacksmith

Home cleaning & Home Maids

Agriculture & gardening

Pest Control

Satellite

Laundry

Furniture moving & assembling

Sofas, upholstery & curtains custom-made & maintenance

Cars transfer

Electronic devices maintenance

Mobiles Maintenance

Computers Maintenance

Wired & wireless internet networks

Home repairs & improvements

Swimming pools

Surveillance Cameras

Tanks cleaning

Tents installation, maintenance & sterilization

To protect your privacy, all technicians and service providers can't access your contacts. Once you hire someone for maintenance and repairs based on her/his offer, both sides will get access to each other's contacts.

For business and support inquiries: support@syaanh.com

1. - 30 .

2. - .

3. .

4. .

: support@syaanh.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.9.2

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 6.9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now