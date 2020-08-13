From home repairs & cleaning to errands & delivering, Syaanh.com app is a Qatar based home maintenance & repair service provider finds you trusted and skilled service providers to handle your requests-when you want it and at prices offers you can afford with free to choose best offer for you.

Let Syaanh.com help you with your home needs!

Syaanh.com is covering with thousands of service providers who are fulfilling hundreds of maintenance requests on a daily basis.

HOW IT WORKS

1. Request service Fill all details and submit request, you will get offers in less than 30 minutes.

2. Get matched - select from a list of qualified service provider's offers for the job.

3. Get it done - just like that, service provider arrives and gets the job done.

4. Share experience - rate service provider and tell other users about his work.

Perks

Convenient request service to get the job done based on your region and schedule.

Efficient get offers from different service providers, check their proposed offers and previous reviews, then choose the best.

Access to a network of skilled technicians, all verified by our team.

Easy communication stay in the loop with service provider with our in-app chat feature.

Featured Services:

Air conditioner instalment & repair

Painting & Decor

Electrical Works

Plumbing

Carpentry & Aluminium & Blacksmith

Home cleaning & Home Maids

Agriculture & gardening

Pest Control

Satellite

Laundry

Furniture moving & assembling

Sofas, upholstery & curtains custom-made & maintenance

Cars transfer

Electronic devices maintenance

Mobiles Maintenance

Computers Maintenance

Wired & wireless internet networks

Home repairs & improvements

Swimming pools

Surveillance Cameras

Tanks cleaning

Tents installation, maintenance & sterilization

To protect your privacy, all technicians and service providers can't access your contacts. Once you hire someone for maintenance and repairs based on her/his offer, both sides will get access to each other's contacts.

For business and support inquiries: support@syaanh.com

1. - 30 .

2. - .

3. .

4. .

: support@syaanh.com