In StreetArt | SPOTTERON, you can put StreetArt on the map. Started in July 2015, this app aims for a community-driven, worldwide collection of Tags, Graffiti and StreetArt artworks and features location based entries of your findings - let's build the worldwide StreetArt Atlas together!

StreetArt is a very important contemporary art movement nowadays, with well known artists like Banksy, Zevs, Thierry Noir and many more and has its roots in the subcultures of Graffiti and Hiphop. By breaking out of the conventional corset, StreetArt is a very dynamic genre, transforming public spaces. Also, sprayers and writers, who create artworks at their own risk of being caught, have a big influence on urban appearance and are their styles and skills are considered contemporary art by many.

In StreetArt | SPOTTERON, Graffiti, Tags and StreetArt are put into the spotlight. Thanks to your uploaded spots, Pieces and Artworks can be explored digitally and visited on location in reallife. The app features also a glossary, helping in identifiying different art styles and genres for your submission.

Happy spotting!

You can also find the Desktop Map for Browsers at www.spotteron.com/streetart