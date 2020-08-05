"Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Instake will help you save Instagram photos and videos in simple steps. It is super fast and 100% free.

Features:

* No login required

* Superfast save Instagram videos and photos

*Free video downloader and repost for Instagram and IGTV

* Download videos or repost from Instagram

* Share your favorite videos and pictures with others

* Repost on Instagram

All in One Downloader

InstaSave for Instagram - Save Instagram posts to the gallery directly

Story Saver - Insta Story Downloader allows saving photos and videos from an Instagram story

Instagram video downloader - Quick download of HD videos from Instagram / IGTV

Instagram photo downloader - Save Instagram photos and share with your friends

Repost app for Instagram - easily repost saved Instagram videos and photos

Download manager - share, repost and delete downloads as you like

Story Save - Story Downloader for Instagram can download, save and repost Instagram story or Instagram highlight. With our story saver app, you can download stories from people who you are following or search by name. After login with Instagram, you can save any Instagram stories freely.

Features

Story Downloader - Save story and highlight from any Instagram user.

Photos & Videos Downloader - Save photos and videos from Instagram posts, igtv.

Private Accounts - Support download photos or videos from Instagram private accounts.

Repost - Repost to Instagram Feed or Instagram Stories directly, and you can get hashtag or caption of posts.

HD Quality - Original definition photo and video.

How to use

1. Install and open Story Save app.

2. Log in with your Instagram account.

3. Choose the people you are following, or search by name. You can save their posts, stories or highlights.

4. Click any photo or video, then you can download it to your mobile device.

For normal use, you need to log in at first. Your Instagram account is absolutely safe while using Story Save. You can use it without any worry.

Disclaimer

* Story Save App is not affiliated with Instagram.

* Any unauthorized action or repost of photo or video violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

* Before you download and save any Instagram photo or video, get the permission of the owner will be better.

Follow these simple steps to download or repost videos and photos:

How to Use :

Step 1: Open Instagram and copy share URL;

Step 2: Open Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Instake

* Then download or repost.

That's it. You're done.

Use Instagram Downloader & IGTV Downloader and enjoy social media anywhere, anytime.

Disclaimer:

* Please get the PERMISSION from the owner before you repost videos or photos;

* We are not responsible for any intellectual property violation that results from an unauthorized repost of a video or photo;

* This app is not associated with Instagram.