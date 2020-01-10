With the St Marys Mywellness App you will get the most out of your membership at St Marys School Sports Centre.

We have completely redesigned the look and feel of the previous Mywellness app with the inclusion of the following;

FACILITY: Discover all the activities and services the Sports Centre provides and choose what interests you the most.

MY MOVEMENT: See what youve chosen to do: here you will find your programme, classes youve booked, challenges youve joined and all the other activities youve chosen to do at St Marys School Sports Centre.

RESULTS: Check your exercise statistics, see results and monitor your progress.

Train with the St Marys Mywellness App, collect your MOVEs, and get more active every day!

Enjoy the best experience in Technogym equipped facilities using the St Marys Mywellness App to connect to the equipment with Bluetooth, NFC or QR Code. The equipment will automatically set up with your program and your results will be automatically tracked using your mywellness account.

Log MOVEs manually or sync with other applications such as Google Fit, S-Health, Fitbit, Garmin, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Polar, RunKeeper, Strava, Swimtag and Withings.

WHY USE THE ST MARYS MYWELLNESS APP?

SPORTS CENTRE ACTIVITIES AT A GLANCE: Discover in the FACILITY AREA of the app all the programmes, classes and challenges that St Marys School Sports Centre has to offer.

AN ON DEMAND VIRTUAL COACH THAT GUIDES YOU IN THE WORKOUT: Easily choose the workout you want to do today in MY MOVEMENT page and let the app guide you through the workout. The app automatically moves to the next exercise and gives you the possibility to rate your experience and schedule your next workout.

PROGRAMME: Get your personalised and complete training program including cardio, strength, classes and all types of activities. Access all exercise instructions and videos and keep track of your results automatically by signing in to mywellness directly on Technogym equipment, wherever you are in the world.

A SUPERIOR CLASSES EXPERIENCE: Easily find and book your favourite fitness classes at a touch of a button. You will even receive smart reminders to help you not to forget your appointment.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY: Keep track of your outdoor activities directly via the St Marys Mywellness App or automatically synchronise the data you have stored in other applications such as Google Fit, S-Health, Fitbit, Garmin, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Polar, RunKeeper, Strava, Swimtag and Withings.

FUN: Join the challenges organised by your facility then train and improve your challenge ranking in real time.

BODY MEASUREMENTS: Keep track of your measurements (weight, body fat, etc.) and monitor your progress over time.