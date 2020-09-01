St Mary's Muhaisnah A UNIQUE KIND OF PRODUCT AIDED IN BRINGING THE TABULAR REPORTS FROM ITS SOURCE IN ITS FORM TO THE SMARTPHONES, ANYTIME/ANYWHERE TO MAKE IT SIMPLER THE WAY YOU CAN STAY CLOSELY CONNECTED, BE NOTIFIED ABOUT YOUR CHILDS LEARNING PROGRESS FROM THE SCHOOL.

St Mary's Muhaisnah is here just to ensure an Easy Interface with Mobility to support the parents to stay in close contact with the school administrations to get periodical updates on their childs performance, school policies, events, programs & other facilities offered by the school. St Mary's Muhaisnah comes with various kinds of reports for the complete evaluation of the student. St Mary's Muhaisnah can also be easily integrated with any of the existing application and can access the reports generated in the application in your mobile without additional effort.

The main features of St Mary's Muhaisnah include:

1. My School - To view the school profile including, the year of establishment, vision, mission and short description.

2. Notice Board - To view the details of the events taken place in the school, also can receive periodical alerts of invitations of any events conducting by the school.

3. Time Table - The fixed time table for each class can be viewed through this option.

4. ReportZ - Here the parents can avail the reports and records of their childs education/behavior such as Attendance Reports, Mark lists, Progress Reports, Messages, Notifications, Reference Tip, Homework etc. to improve the effectiveness in their childs learning/behavior. Many of these reports are archived for future reference.

5. Complaints - The users can report anyones bad conduct anonymously through St Mary's Muhaisnah. The admin will have the privilege to remove any absurd reports.

6. Communicate -Internal messaging system. Messages can send to the groups like, Science Group, Cricket Group etc.

7. Locator & Navigator - One of the most useful options in St Mary's Muhaisnah. By this option, parents with St Mary's Muhaisnah can locate their child's school as well as the school bus in which their child is traveling.

8. Plans & Homework - This module enables teachers to assign homework to the students and monitor them with the aid of subsequent and accurate reports.

Teachers will also be able to help the students with corresponding answers for unattended homework.

9. Scheduler - Scheduler can help the users to note down the events and meetings on particular day. Users can also avail this scheduler to chart down their personal meetings too. This key feature of St Mary's Muhaisnah is helpful for both the parents and teachers alike.

** If you are facing resolution issues, please log-in to m.reportz.co.in to use the web version of St. Marys Catholic High School.