The St. John's Edge App is your one stop shop for all things St. John's Edge Basketball.
Created by Mile One Digital Inc. in partnership with St. John's Edge team, the Edge App gives fans access to schedules, tickets, merchandise, news, statistics and game recaps, to name a few.
Fans can also receive breaking news, app-only promotions, scores and other alerts by signing up for notifications.
