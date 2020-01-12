With the new St. Andrew's app, you can stay connected anytime with a variety of resources including the following features and more!

- Watch or listen to sermons

- Get the most current event information

- Get connected to the St. Andrew's community by exploring our ministries, linking to social media, and discovering volunteer opportunities

- Submit prayer requests and pray for others

- Give to St. Andrew's

Notifications are sent periodically to provide you with important updates. You can personalize which notifications you receive once you create your personalized profile.

Who we are: St. Andrew's is a community of broken people learning to be loved by Jesus so we can love like Jesus. We encourage each other daily to follow Jesus and love the world.