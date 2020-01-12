With the new St. Andrew's app, you can stay connected anytime with a variety of resources including the following features and more!
- Watch or listen to sermons
- Get the most current event information
- Get connected to the St. Andrew's community by exploring our ministries, linking to social media, and discovering volunteer opportunities
- Submit prayer requests and pray for others
- Give to St. Andrew's
Notifications are sent periodically to provide you with important updates. You can personalize which notifications you receive once you create your personalized profile.
Who we are: St. Andrew's is a community of broken people learning to be loved by Jesus so we can love like Jesus. We encourage each other daily to follow Jesus and love the world.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.