Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sounds from TikTok - Popular sounds & memes! for Android

By DacTec Free

Developer's Description

By DacTec

Sounds from TikTok !

A soundboard made with the most popular sounds & memes from TikTok!

- Features:

Save your sounds to your phone to play them with your favorite music player!

Perfect quality sounds. HD-audio 320kbps mp3.

Always up-to-date with the most trending sounds right now!.

Offline available, all sounds are downloaded to your phone so no worries about a good internet connection!

You can share your favorite sounds with anyone! Even if they don't have the Sounds from TikTok app!.

No annoying ads, just a single bottom banner.

Sounds do not play through each other! Must have for every soundboard! <3

Lots of love go to our community, thanks everyone for helping so far!

Please leave a rating! It motivates us to update with new sounds!

Sounds found in this app are inspired by: TikTok, Musical.ly, Dance challenges, tiktok songs, Famous Challenge Songs.

Disclaimer:

All rights reserved to the content's respective owners.

We do not hold right to any content in this application. The motive of this application is to provide a fun soundsboard to users and it is used for entertainment purposes. However if you find any contents to be violating the policies and copyright please contact us at info@dactec.nl.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.1

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 0.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now