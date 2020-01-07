X

Dynamic Paths Social Work Licensure Board app is now updated for the 2015 exam! Our exclusive study app designed to help you prepare for the ASWB Bachelors-Level Social Work Licensing Exam.

Our app is designed to cover the need-to-know information for a BSW with no post-degree experience who is preparing for the Social Work Board exam. Our targeted multiple-choice questions and clear and detailed explanations are all written exclusively for Dynamic Path by expert writers.

The app contains the following features:

316 simulated exam questions with detailed, helpful explanations

Study Mode: Each question is paired with a clear and useful explanation

Test Mode: Set your own question and time constraints to simulate the exam experience

Review Mode: Review your answers in both question-by-question and aggregate format

The practice questions cover all the necessary content areas required for ASWB certification:

Human Development, Diversity, and Behavior in the Environment

Assessment

Direct and Indirect Practice

Professional Relationships, Values, and Ethics

Dynamic Path is an independent test-prep company that creates high-quality material at low cost, perfect for on-the-go students and ambitious professionals. All our content is developed exclusively for Dynamic Path by writers who are subject matter experts. We are a double bottom line company that is committed to education in the developing world. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and if you have any questions or comments or are unsatisfied with our products in any way, please contact us at support@dynamicpath.com and we will do our best to help you. We are neither affiliated with nor endorsed by the ASWB or any other organization.

