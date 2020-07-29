Most pregnant women know that what they put in their bodies can affect the well-being of their growing baby. But you may not have considered that what you put on your body can affect you and your baby, too.

While most commonly used products are completely safe, there are a handful of ingredients experts say it's best to avoid. Below, see our guide to what to look out for when shopping the beauty aisle. And if you plan to breastfeed, continue following the guidelines below until you stop nursing.