Welcome to Sing & Play: Wheels on the bus, the most engaging version of Wheels on the Bus youve ever seen!

Weve taken this classic nursery rhyme to a brand new level of digital interaction.

A fun new adventure for toddlers and pre-schoolers offering a very intuitive user interface and hours of entertainment and learning.

CLASSIC NURSERY RHYME

Listen to the song and watch our cute animated film.

INTERACTIVE SING ALONG

Sing along, listen to the lyrics, and engage for the song to continue.

DRIVING SIMULATOR

20 levels of entertaining bus driving simulation: learn traffic signs, stop to pick-up children or to let people/animals cross the street and make sure everyone gets to school on time.

CRAZY BUS

A sandbox game designed for very young players who will love to play with the bus, drive it on its curvy roads and stop to pick-up passengers.

THE GARAGE

Dont forget to stop at the garage to fill the tires up, clean the bus and give it some juice.

THE BOUTIQUE & RAINBOW PAINT SHOP

Coins earned in the bus driving game can be redeemed in the boutique & rainbow paint shop to customize your bus: new wheels, fun accessories, a choice of 8 colors and cute stickers.

DRIVER'S LICENSE

Follow your child's progress and email his Edoki Academy driver's license to friends and family.

Features (in the free version):

- The free version lets you listen to the song as many times as you like, it lets you try the interactive version of the song and it gives you access to 3 levels of the driving simulation game.

- Unlock the full version to get more driving simulation levels, a fun garage to maintain your bus and a fun boutique to paint and decorate your bus and make it unique.

- 4 languages

About EDOKI ACADEMY

We founded EDOKI ACADEMY to bring our classroom experience with hundreds of children to the Digital world of tablets. As certified teachers, our aim is to develop a range of truly educational as well as beautiful apps based on the Montessori Method. All our apps can be used at home or in class. They can also be used by speech therapists. We are proud winners of several Awards from the Parent's Choice Foundation and Common Sense Media. For any support, please contact us on support@edokiacademy.com.

Privacy Policy

We take personal data protection very seriously. We do not collect or share personal information about your child. You can read our privacy policy here: https://www.edokiacademy.com/en/privacy-policy/

