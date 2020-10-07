Sign in to add and modify your software
Scout is your on-demand guide to Seattle Childrens whether you are a caregiver, family member, teen patient or visitor. Get started today, no account needed.
Get to where you want to go in the hospital with turn-by-turn directions
Discover all thats available to you at the hospital including places to eat, rest, and play
Find and contact hospital services to support you and your child
See and share patient and family activities happening at the hospital
Sign in to MyChart to manage your appointments and complete pre-appointment paperwork