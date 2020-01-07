"Score Tennis" is an easy to use scoring app for Tennis matches. You can create your own scoring profile to configure number of sets /match, games /set, tie-break points, final set rule and deciding points for deuce. You can review detailed match statistics of any match at any time to help yourself in improving the game. You can also share the match results via any messaging app installed on your phone.

Your friends and family and can watch the scores Live on http://www.whatsscore.com. After match is completed, you can analyse your performance on the website and also see cumulative performance across all the matches.

List of features:

- Add Players

- Add Scoring profiles to configure number of sets /match, games /set etc.,

- Live scoring of the match

- Basic scoring with Aces, Faults and Winners

- Advanced Scoring with Aces, Faults, Forehand & Backhand Winners, Forehand & Backhand Forced & Unforced errors, Service Returns

- Undo scores to correct any mistakes in Live scoring

- Check current match statistics at any stage in the match

- Share match status via any messaging app on the phone

- See match statistics

- See set-wise statistics

- Schedule matches for future

- Stop scoring at any time during the match and update final scores later

- Use the app on multiple devices, but see all matches consolidate on your "Tennis Dashboard" at http://www.whatsscore.com