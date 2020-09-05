Get updated daily on sarkari resultp app.

Sarkari Exam : We find jobs from Employment News of all sectors like Banking, SSC, UPSC, Railways, Teachers, Police, Army, Navy, Airforce, UPSSSC, BPSC, BSSC, Medical Sector & so on and post them on the sarkari exam app to help users find jobs quickly.

Key Features of the App

1. Latest Govt. Job (Sarkari Naukri): The app lists all the latests Sarkari Naukri from various sectors and categories like SSC, Banking, IAS, Nursing, Railways, Police and many more.

2. Exam notifications & Result: Along with the latest Govt jobs the app also updates about the exam notifications, admit card and exam result is announced.

3. Weekly Employment News: The app publishers a weekly employment news with the summary of all the top govt. jobs announced in that week along with any major upcoming exams. The employment news is available in hindi and English.

4. Jobs for All Qualification: You can search by apps by qualifications, we try an find govt jobs for 10th and 12th pass also. We try and list all govt jobs from graduates to doctorate.

5. PAN India Govt Jobs covered: In this app we not only find Sarkari Naukri for tear1 cities like Delhi Mumbai, but also find govt. jobs for small cities and states. We cover tier2 and tier 3 locations across India.

6. Personalized: The app allows you to choose upto 3 Govt job sectors and location and the app personalizes your job feed under Jobs For You section. In this section you will find sarkari naukri only for the sectors and locations you selected.

7. Informative Articles: You will also receive various informative articles related to government jobs as how to prepare for an interview, how to crack any government examination and so on.

DISCLAIMER:

Sarkari Resultp Android App does not have any connection with the Government and it does not represent any Government entity.

No claim is made about the accuracy or validity of the content on this site, or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Since all readers who access any information on this web site are doing so voluntarily, and of their own accord, any outcome (decision or claim) of such access.

All the Readers please also check details on the Original website before taking any decision. Here we are not responsible for any Inadvertent Error that may have crept in the information being published in this Website and for any loss to anybody or anything caused by any Shortcoming, Defect or Inaccuracy of the Information on this Application

