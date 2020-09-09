Sign in to add and modify your software
PLAY BALL!
San Francisco Baseball Stickers & Emojis - the app for every San Francisco Baseball fan!
-Stickers
Jazz up your photos with a choice of 76 stickers. Stick a San Francisco helmet on your dog, put a foam fan hand on your boss, or simply improve any photo with San Francisco goodness. You can then save / share your marvellous creations!
-Messages
First came SMS, then came iMessage. Now, finally, comes the ability to stick a San Francisco cap on your mate directly within iMessage.
Emoji lover? we've got you covered. We have 36 classic emojis loaded in and 12 half body emojis; this'll take your wink emoji game to a whole new level.
Disclaimer: This unofficial fan app does not have affiliation or endorsement to any specific San Francisco based Baseball team or Baseball league.