Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

San Francisco Baseball Stickers & Emojis for iOS

By Sperensis $0.99

Developer's Description

By Sperensis

PLAY BALL!

San Francisco Baseball Stickers & Emojis - the app for every San Francisco Baseball fan!

-Stickers

Jazz up your photos with a choice of 76 stickers. Stick a San Francisco helmet on your dog, put a foam fan hand on your boss, or simply improve any photo with San Francisco goodness. You can then save / share your marvellous creations!

-Messages

First came SMS, then came iMessage. Now, finally, comes the ability to stick a San Francisco cap on your mate directly within iMessage.

Emoji lover? we've got you covered. We have 36 classic emojis loaded in and 12 half body emojis; this'll take your wink emoji game to a whole new level.

Disclaimer: This unofficial fan app does not have affiliation or endorsement to any specific San Francisco based Baseball team or Baseball league.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now