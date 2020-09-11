Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

SNSD (Girl's Generation) 4K HD Wallpapers 2020 for Android

By GNR Wallpapers Free

Developer's Description

By GNR Wallpapers

SNSD (Girl's Generation) 4K HD wallpapers is a free wallpaper app. The app was created for K-pop-loving SNSD (Girl's Generation) fans and is loved tremendously by SNSD (Girl's Generation) fans. You can download a variety of photos that can be used as home screen, lock screen, profile image and even live wallpapers for free and very easy.

There are many SNSD (Girl's Generation) photos everywhere online, but it's not easy to find a well-organized picture for each member. This app is organized by category, from group photos to individual photos of each member, so you won't miss all the latest SNSD (Girl's Generation) photos.

As soon as you open the first screen of the app, you can feel the quality of the SNSD (Girl's Generation) wallpaper that you've used for extra jobs. You'll feel overwhelmingly good about this app in terms of picture quality, speed, and number. See below for real reviews of users who have used this app themselves. And please try it and leave a review.

Group photos and all photos for each member are updated daily. And you can also see updated photos for the past week by date. Don't miss a day of SNSD (Girl's Generation)' fantastic photos, from their magazine covers to their daily selfies, airport fashion, stage caricatures, Instagram& Twitter posts, fan art and memes.

With a single click, you can download SNSD (Girl's Generation)' lovely photos to your phone or set your wallpaper/lockscreen. Downloaded pictures are automatically saved in the gallery. This app supports all kinds of devices and various versions of Android operating system.

More idol wallpaper, celebrity wallpaper and K-pop wallpaper can be found in the developer's list of other apps. If there is an artist you want to get the wallpaper app of them, please leave your opinion in the review.

All images are copyrighted to the original copyright holder and the developer of this app has no intention of infringing on them. If any images of copyright infringement are found in this app, please contact the customer service center and we will take necessary action immediately.

Category:

Taeyeon

Sunny

Tiffany

Hyoyeon

Yuri

Sooyoung

Yoona

Seohyun

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now