SMC Mobile - Saint Mary's College of California
The SMC Mobile app provides students quick access to view courses, grades, news, maps, events and other important campus information on any mobile device. Go Gaels!
Features:
Courses
News
Events
Campus Hours
Library
Laundry
Important Numbers
Campus Map
Bus Schedule
Dining
Menu
Calendars
Quicklinks
SMC Gaels
(SMC login required for some features)
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.