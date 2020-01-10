X

SMC Mobile - Saint Mary's College of California for Android

By DUBLABS, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By DUBLABS, LLC

SMC Mobile - Saint Mary's College of California

The SMC Mobile app provides students quick access to view courses, grades, news, maps, events and other important campus information on any mobile device. Go Gaels!

Features:

Courses

News

Events

Campus Hours

Library

Laundry

Important Numbers

Campus Map

Bus Schedule

Dining

Menu

Calendars

Quicklinks

SMC Gaels

(SMC login required for some features)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4.79

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 3.4.79

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
