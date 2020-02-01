Take your fan experience to the next level and get rewarded for your loyalty! Download the app and check-in at events to rack up points and unlock awesome prizes.
Check your points progress and compete against your fellow fans to see whos the biggest fan of all!
Features:
+ Earn points for attending and checking in to events
+ Stay up-to-date on event dates, game times, & point values
+ Unlock rewards & exclusive offers with your points
+ Keep track of your points and check your rank compared to top point holders
+ Share to Twitter/Facebook after you check in or when you win some cool swag
