Take your fan experience to the next level and get rewarded for your loyalty! Download the app and check-in at events to rack up points and unlock awesome prizes.

Check your points progress and compete against your fellow fans to see whos the biggest fan of all!

Features:

+ Earn points for attending and checking in to events

+ Stay up-to-date on event dates, game times, & point values

+ Unlock rewards & exclusive offers with your points

+ Keep track of your points and check your rank compared to top point holders

+ Share to Twitter/Facebook after you check in or when you win some cool swag