S.H.I.P.S. Rewards for Android

By SuperFanU, Inc Free

By SuperFanU, Inc

Take your fan experience to the next level and get rewarded for your loyalty! Download the app and check-in at events to rack up points and unlock awesome prizes.

Check your points progress and compete against your fellow fans to see whos the biggest fan of all!

Features:

+ Earn points for attending and checking in to events

+ Stay up-to-date on event dates, game times, & point values

+ Unlock rewards & exclusive offers with your points

+ Keep track of your points and check your rank compared to top point holders

+ Share to Twitter/Facebook after you check in or when you win some cool swag

What's new in version 8.0.0

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 8.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
