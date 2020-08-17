Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

S.A.F.E. iD for iOS

By The Black Car Fund Free

Developer's Description

By The Black Car Fund

The S.A.F.E. iD application is targeted at specific Black Car Fund member drivers who can not only see trip information about their vehicle, but also see their driving behavior/risk score and obtain tips and feedback on how to improve their driving. The application works hand in hand with a MHub telematics device fitted in the vehicle with features allowing you to monitor any driving exceptions arising from other drivers using your vehicle.

You will be able to:

- View your trip history in a Logbook

- Keep track of distance travelled on a graphical dashboard

- View Driver Scores and Driver Behavior feedback

- Automatically notifies the Black Car Fund in the case of an accident occurring

- Vehicle finder

- Use a parking meter feature

- Get the chance to earn rewards with our weekly games and challenges

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Free
Find the best places in town and the information you need to get there.
iOS
Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Free
Join drivers in your area and share real-time traffic & road info to save time and gas money.
iOS
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
The ultimate transit app for complex cities.
iOS
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

GoTrax

Free
Manage and optimize your fleet with ease. This app provides all the fleet management tools you need to optimize your business's logistics...
iOS
GoTrax

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now