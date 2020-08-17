Sign in to add and modify your software
The S.A.F.E. iD application is targeted at specific Black Car Fund member drivers who can not only see trip information about their vehicle, but also see their driving behavior/risk score and obtain tips and feedback on how to improve their driving. The application works hand in hand with a MHub telematics device fitted in the vehicle with features allowing you to monitor any driving exceptions arising from other drivers using your vehicle.
You will be able to:
- View your trip history in a Logbook
- Keep track of distance travelled on a graphical dashboard
- View Driver Scores and Driver Behavior feedback
- Automatically notifies the Black Car Fund in the case of an accident occurring
- Vehicle finder
- Use a parking meter feature
- Get the chance to earn rewards with our weekly games and challenges