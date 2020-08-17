The S.A.F.E. iD application is targeted at specific Black Car Fund member drivers who can not only see trip information about their vehicle, but also see their driving behavior/risk score and obtain tips and feedback on how to improve their driving. The application works hand in hand with a MHub telematics device fitted in the vehicle with features allowing you to monitor any driving exceptions arising from other drivers using your vehicle.

You will be able to:

- View your trip history in a Logbook

- Keep track of distance travelled on a graphical dashboard

- View Driver Scores and Driver Behavior feedback

- Automatically notifies the Black Car Fund in the case of an accident occurring

- Vehicle finder

- Use a parking meter feature

- Get the chance to earn rewards with our weekly games and challenges