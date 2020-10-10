Join or Sign In

Roman & Byzantine empire books for iOS

$1.99

Developer's Description

By Ngoc Anh

This app combines Roman and Byzantine empire history books with professional narration, enabling read-along feature: highlighted text synchronized with audio.

Books:

- The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon (all 6 volumes)

- The Roman Empire of the Second Century: Or, The Age of the Antonines by William Wolfe Capes

- Roman History: The Early Empire, from the Assassination of Julius Caesar to that of Domitian by William Wolfe Capes

- The Students Roman Empire, A History of the Roman Empire from Its Foundation to the Death of Marcus Aurelius by John Bagnell Bury

- The Byzantine Empire by Charles William Chadwick Oman

- The Byzantine Empire by Edward Foord

Timeline

- Timeline of the Roman empire

- Timeline of the Byzantine empire

Other features

- Bookmark

- Text synced with professional narration

- Day/night mode

- Highlight, note

- Play audio only or read & play at the same time

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
