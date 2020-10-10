Sign in to add and modify your software
This app combines Roman and Byzantine empire history books with professional narration, enabling read-along feature: highlighted text synchronized with audio.
Books:
- The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon (all 6 volumes)
- The Roman Empire of the Second Century: Or, The Age of the Antonines by William Wolfe Capes
- Roman History: The Early Empire, from the Assassination of Julius Caesar to that of Domitian by William Wolfe Capes
- The Students Roman Empire, A History of the Roman Empire from Its Foundation to the Death of Marcus Aurelius by John Bagnell Bury
- The Byzantine Empire by Charles William Chadwick Oman
- The Byzantine Empire by Edward Foord
Timeline
- Timeline of the Roman empire
- Timeline of the Byzantine empire
Other features
- Bookmark
- Text synced with professional narration
- Day/night mode
- Highlight, note
- Play audio only or read & play at the same time