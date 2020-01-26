X

This application facilitates the tracking of student's attendance in classes. It is particularly useful for large classes (50+ students). This application makes it easy for students to indicate their attendance to the instructor.

Students at Texas Southern University can sign the roll and be counted present in class with this application.

Developed by TSU Mobile Application Development (MAD) Group.

TECH Building Room 320

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
