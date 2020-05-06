X

Rita's Ice for Android

By Relevant Mobile Free

Developer's Description

By Relevant Mobile

If youre a true Ritas fan, this app is for you!

Find a Ritas Italian Ice location near you (enjoy Ritas wherever you go), earn FREE treats and share your Instagram worthy photos with us too!

Who can resist a little Ice and Custard in their life.remember Ice + Custard = Happiness!

Remember to use it every time you visit to earn punches towards FREE treats!

If you would like to give us feedback or have any issues, please email us at ritasice@rlvt.net or use the Technical Support button in the app.

--- The Ritas Team

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.4

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 3.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping