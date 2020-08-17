Join or Sign In

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Tips & Quotes in Hindi for Android

By Shivekar Technologies Free

This application contains more than 50 great quotes of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Hindi language.

Rakesh Kumar Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala (born 5 July 1960) is an Indian Billionaire Investor and Trader. He is a Chartered Accountant. He manages his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management firm, Rare Enterprises.Jhunjhunwala has been described by India Today magazine as the "pin-up boy of the current bull run"and by The Economic Times as "Pied Piper of Indian bourses".

As per Forbes, he is the 54th richest person in India, with net worth of USD 3 billion (as of June 1, 2018).

share Market Tips by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ,investment tips.

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
