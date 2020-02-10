Radius is a location-based social media app, focused on facilitating real human connection with the people that you pass by on a day-to-day basis. Discover and interact with users in your radius and expand your social network.

Use Radius to:

See who is active on Radius around you, as well as their interests and what they're up to.

Express yourself through your profile's Streams, snapshots of what you're currently reading, watching, etc.

Link your other social media accounts to your profile.

Have meaningful conversations with people that share your interests.

Add friends to your Circle to stay in touch with them and receive profile updates.

Attend events and check out other people that are also there.

Whether you're looking to find friends to study with, expand your business network, or just meet new people, Radius is the app for you.

Download today and find out who's in your circle.