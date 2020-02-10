X

Radius - Who's in your Circle? for iOS

By Kevin Tan Free

Developer's Description

By Kevin Tan

Radius is a location-based social media app, focused on facilitating real human connection with the people that you pass by on a day-to-day basis. Discover and interact with users in your radius and expand your social network.

Use Radius to:

See who is active on Radius around you, as well as their interests and what they're up to.

Express yourself through your profile's Streams, snapshots of what you're currently reading, watching, etc.

Link your other social media accounts to your profile.

Have meaningful conversations with people that share your interests.

Add friends to your Circle to stay in touch with them and receive profile updates.

Attend events and check out other people that are also there.

Whether you're looking to find friends to study with, expand your business network, or just meet new people, Radius is the app for you.

Download today and find out who's in your circle.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping