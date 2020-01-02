Diagnostic Radiology - Head and Neck Anatomy

An interactive reference on the complex anatomy of the head and neck.

A fully interactive atlas of Head & Neck anatomy, covering the anatomy from the top of the cranium to the level of the thyroid, in all 3 orthogonaldirections, in both soft tissue and bone window.

Pick a projection and window setting that matches your clinical case at hand, and scroll through the anatomy along with the clinical study.

Or search for a specific structure in the dynamically updating index and have the app point it out on a projection and window setting of your choice.

See also the review in Radiology 269(2):338-9