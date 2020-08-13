Join or Sign In

R.O.A.D. for iOS

By GigRev.com Free

Developer's Description

By GigRev.com

Join R.O.A.D. Entertainment Global, the multinational entertainment company, as they embark on their latest online innovation and download the official app for:

VIP access to all R.O.A.D. events

Access to live chat and video broadcasts

Meal deals at Station R.O.A.D.

#WeAreTheRoad Vlog

Early access to tickets

20% off at participating shops

Exclusive audio and video content and

Much more!

GET IN TOUCH:

Were always looking for ways to improve the app, if you have any thoughts, recommendations or complaints, please contact us.

Subscriptions

The app offers subscriptions to unlock premium digital content.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

In-App Products

The app offers the option to purchase virtual coins and use them to send animated gifts to the artist during live broadcasts

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Each user will have a digital wallet where they can check their 'coin' balance and purchase more coins

Each user's wallet is linked to their GigRev account, thus re-installing the app or logging in on a different device won't make them lose their current coins

Our Full EULA is available here: http://app.gigrev.com/terms-conditions/ .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.60

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.5.60

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
