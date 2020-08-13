Sign in to add and modify your software
Join R.O.A.D. Entertainment Global, the multinational entertainment company, as they embark on their latest online innovation and download the official app for:
VIP access to all R.O.A.D. events
Access to live chat and video broadcasts
Meal deals at Station R.O.A.D.
#WeAreTheRoad Vlog
Early access to tickets
20% off at participating shops
Exclusive audio and video content and
Much more!
GET IN TOUCH:
Were always looking for ways to improve the app, if you have any thoughts, recommendations or complaints, please contact us.
Subscriptions
The app offers subscriptions to unlock premium digital content.
Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.
Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period
Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.
In-App Products
The app offers the option to purchase virtual coins and use them to send animated gifts to the artist during live broadcasts
Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
Each user will have a digital wallet where they can check their 'coin' balance and purchase more coins
Each user's wallet is linked to their GigRev account, thus re-installing the app or logging in on a different device won't make them lose their current coins
Our Full EULA is available here: http://app.gigrev.com/terms-conditions/ .