R&B and Hip-Hop fans unite! Join the fastest growing community for R&B and Hip-Hop! Get news, chat with other fans, and join a community for devoted genre fans. R&B and Hip-Hop Amino is like a forum, chat, and fan community all rolled into one!

- CHAT with other fans and make new friends

- DISCOVER new R&B and Hip-Hop trivia and art

- GET the latest news and updates on singles, albums, and performances

- SHARE your favorite songs, performance, art, and creations

- LEARN from and CONTRIBUTE to our R&B and Hip-Hop wiki - an encyclopedia of all things R&B and Hip-Hop!

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

