Over My Dead Body is the ultimate talk show featuring the most interesting and compelling people who ever lived. The fact that our guests are dead is a mere technicality and does not stop them from wanting to share with viewers their opinions of the past and how they feel about the present.

Winston Churchill once said, The farther we look into the past, the farther we see into the future. Taking Mr. Churchills sentiment to heart, Over My Dead Body will serve to educate, entertain and illuminate present and future generations for all of eternity. Unlike every other show in television history, our guests never get older, never go out of style, and never leave to host a show of their own!

As thoroughly researched and produced as a Barbara Walters interview, Over My Dead Body strives to be the most informative show on television with, hands down, the most compelling guests who are unavailable elsewhere.

Thanks to modern technology, Over My Dead Body uses a sophisticated device pioneered in Silicon Valley which attaches to a persons headstone and allows our guests to easily communicate with our host.

See why TV legend Norman Lear says that "Over My Dead Body" is "...the best idea for a TV series that I can remember. It's absolutely funny." Now showing on Amazon Prime!