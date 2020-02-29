The Essential Companion for all O'Reilly Events
Get the big picturewith all of the details. Make connections with like-minded attendees, and build your own personal conference schedule with the sessions and speakers that you want to see.
App includes:
-Search
-Complete program schedule, including special events
-Featured speakers and sessions
-Attendee and Exhibitor Networking Features
-Personal scheduling, including reminder settings
-Session & Event Ratings
-Who's Here: Attendees, Speakers, Sponsors, & Exhibitors
-Venue maps
-Personal notes
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.