The Essential Companion for all O'Reilly Events

Get the big picturewith all of the details. Make connections with like-minded attendees, and build your own personal conference schedule with the sessions and speakers that you want to see.

App includes:

-Search

-Complete program schedule, including special events

-Featured speakers and sessions

-Attendee and Exhibitor Networking Features

-Personal scheduling, including reminder settings

-Session & Event Ratings

-Who's Here: Attendees, Speakers, Sponsors, & Exhibitors

-Venue maps

-Personal notes

What's new in version 1.13.0

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.13.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

