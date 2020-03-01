X

Ninja Focus: Mindfulness & Sleep for Kids :) for Android

By Ninja Focus Free

By Ninja Focus

HELP YOUR CHILD GET TO SLEEP FASTER, REGULATE THEIR EMOTIONS AND LEARN TO FOCUS

Designed with the help of child development experts, behavioral pediatricians, yoga instructors, mindfulness experts, parents and school leaders, Ninja Focus drives positive behavior with its wealth of guided meditations, bedtime stories, yoga flows and poses and music for children ages 3-12. Finally...an app that provides HEALTHY screen time; promoting positive behaviors and personal growth in a game-like setting.

Bunny Island (a lively, interactive digital space) is a place where kids have FUN learning to:

Identify their emotions

Regulate difficult emotions

Manage stress

Improve focus and concentration

Soothe themselves to sleep

Make healthier food choices

Practice kindness and compassion

Set goals

Live mindfully

With Ninja Focus you get:

Guided audio meditations for sleep, focus, emotion regulation, mindful eating and more!

Music designed for kids, engineered with bi-neural beats to inspire sleep, focus and relaxation

Sleep meditations, lullabies & bedtime stories

Yoga flows and yoga pose cards

Positive affirmation cards

Writing activities for stress relief

Quick (1-2 minute) meditations for calming down right away

Meditations for deep breathing

New meditations and other content are being added all the time

Progress tracking, achievements & points for kids

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & DETAILS

Download Ninja Focus for FREE and get access to meditations, yoga, bedtime stories and more. Subscribe to unlock our full collection of activities, milestones, stories, lullabies, meditations and more. We are constantly adding new content so theres always something new. You can subscribe on a monthly or annual basis.

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
