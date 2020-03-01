HELP YOUR CHILD GET TO SLEEP FASTER, REGULATE THEIR EMOTIONS AND LEARN TO FOCUS
Designed with the help of child development experts, behavioral pediatricians, yoga instructors, mindfulness experts, parents and school leaders, Ninja Focus drives positive behavior with its wealth of guided meditations, bedtime stories, yoga flows and poses and music for children ages 3-12. Finally...an app that provides HEALTHY screen time; promoting positive behaviors and personal growth in a game-like setting.
Bunny Island (a lively, interactive digital space) is a place where kids have FUN learning to:
Identify their emotions
Regulate difficult emotions
Manage stress
Improve focus and concentration
Soothe themselves to sleep
Make healthier food choices
Practice kindness and compassion
Set goals
Live mindfully
With Ninja Focus you get:
Guided audio meditations for sleep, focus, emotion regulation, mindful eating and more!
Music designed for kids, engineered with bi-neural beats to inspire sleep, focus and relaxation
Sleep meditations, lullabies & bedtime stories
Yoga flows and yoga pose cards
Positive affirmation cards
Writing activities for stress relief
Quick (1-2 minute) meditations for calming down right away
Meditations for deep breathing
New meditations and other content are being added all the time
Progress tracking, achievements & points for kids
SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & DETAILS
Download Ninja Focus for FREE and get access to meditations, yoga, bedtime stories and more. Subscribe to unlock our full collection of activities, milestones, stories, lullabies, meditations and more. We are constantly adding new content so theres always something new. You can subscribe on a monthly or annual basis.
