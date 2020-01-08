New York City Sounds and Ringtones is a special effects soundboard application which brings you the loudest city sound effects available for your phone.

Our New York City Sounds application includes many of the most popular sounds associated with city life...specifically NYC life.

With our easy to use sound effects application you can use any of the extremely loud sounds to customize your phone.

All of the sounds included in our application are authentic nyc sounds,

Taxi sounds, subways messages, crowds on the street, fire trucks sirens and many more.

Use this application to customize your phone by easily assigning any sound to a ringtone, alert, alarm, contact or reminder.