The objective of NeuroSurgical.tv is to create a live vibrant community of Neurosurgeons, and those who work in the Neurosurgical field to interact, educate and network, at its website and this app.
The team comprises of following core members:
Editor-in-Chief: John Bennett, MD
Board of Advisors:
Simon R. Downes, PhD, MD student
Iype Cherian, MD
Bernardo de Andrada, MD
Carlos Lumiguano, MD
