The objective of NeuroSurgical.tv is to create a live vibrant community of Neurosurgeons, and those who work in the Neurosurgical field to interact, educate and network, at its website and this app.

The team comprises of following core members:

Editor-in-Chief: John Bennett, MD

Board of Advisors:

Simon R. Downes, PhD, MD student

Iype Cherian, MD

Bernardo de Andrada, MD

Carlos Lumiguano, MD

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
