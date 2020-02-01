X

Narendra Modi Quotes & Status In Hindi for Android

By virat Free

Developer's Description

By virat

Mr. Modi has been applauded by many of the world's political leaders, business leaders and religious leaders for his clarity of thoughts, vision and way of working. He is also known as one of the best orator because of his furious style, humility, humor and to the point speeches.

Narendra Modi is known for frugal lifestyle and is a workaholic and introvert. On the World platform, he is appreciated for his Political Strategies, Development Philosophy, Diplomatic Views, Pro-business Views, Sustainable Energy Thinking and Health & Sanitation reforms in India.

Narendra Modi has been featured on cover of many international magazines including Times and Fortune magazine.

This app is an effort to compile some of his best quotes and to take them to masses for the betterment of the society. We want to touch lives of million with these powerful messages and quotes and help in making this world and society better.

