MyTRIBE.watch for iOS

By Llama Tribe Free

Developer's Description

By Llama Tribe

The original storytellers gathered around the campfire as a Tribe and their stories are still changing the world today!

Gather around your modern day campfire (tv screen / mobile device / computer) with your family for the ultimate storytelling experience combining cinema, theatrics, comedy and life-transforming truth inspired by the teachings of Jesus!

As a MyTRIBE member you will have access to all MyTRIBE videos, music, games & Bible worksheets for all ages as well as weekly exclusive content!

MyTRIBE offers an auto-renewing Monthly Subscription with a Free Trial.

You'll receive unlimited access to content on all your devices.

Payment is charged to your Account at confirmation of purchase.

Pricing varies by location and is confirmed prior to purchase.

After the free trial, subscription automatically renews at the monthly rate unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the trial period.

Subscription automatically renews each month unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current billing period.

Manage your subscription in Account Settings.

For more information see our:

Terms of Service: https://mytribe.watch/pages/terms-conditions

Privacy Policy: https://mytribe.watch/pages/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple TV.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

