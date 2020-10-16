All sounds of your device are automatically muted when an app you want to mute, such as camera app, is launched. Then, mute is automatically canceled when the app is closed.

Notes:

This app is mainly for those who want to silence the camera in Japan and some other countries.

Features:

- Turn mute on/off automatically per app

Mute automatically while the app you want to mute is foreground.

This is recommended for people who do not want to mute normally.

- Turn mute on/off manually

You can switch mute on/off manually from the app screen, the status bar, the widget and the quick panel(since Android7.0).

- Turn mute off/on automatically in manual mute mode

In the following cases, this app turns mute off even when your device is manually muted

- when wired or bluetooth wireless earbuds are connected

- when you are on call

- Shortcut

You can use "MuteON" or "MuteOFF" shortcut with the automate app.

By doing this, it is possible to turn mute on/off automatically in response to events on your device, such as time, location, wifi and so on.

About free trial:

Please check whether this app works well on your device by this free trial before you buy MuteAll Pro.

In this free trial, you can use the auto-mute and manual-mute features from the status bar/widget/quick panel in 15 times.

There is no limit to mute manually on the app screen.

Pro version is here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hanamarusha.muteall.pro

Accessibility service:

This app uses accessibility service.

It is required for checking whether a particular application is launched/closed.

We never collect your personal information in this accessibility service.

Disclaimers:

Although the Application is provided following a thorough verification process, this does not guarantee that the Application's functions will work correctly without problems on all devices.

Hanamarusha, as the creator of the Application, shall not be responsible for any damage caused through the use of the Application. Please use the Application with your own responsibility.