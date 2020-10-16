Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

MuteAll Free(Trial) - Mute sounds(Camera etc) for Android

By Hanamarusha Free

Developer's Description

By Hanamarusha

All sounds of your device are automatically muted when an app you want to mute, such as camera app, is launched. Then, mute is automatically canceled when the app is closed.

Notes:

This app is mainly for those who want to silence the camera in Japan and some other countries.

Features:

- Turn mute on/off automatically per app

Mute automatically while the app you want to mute is foreground.

This is recommended for people who do not want to mute normally.

- Turn mute on/off manually

You can switch mute on/off manually from the app screen, the status bar, the widget and the quick panel(since Android7.0).

- Turn mute off/on automatically in manual mute mode

In the following cases, this app turns mute off even when your device is manually muted

- when wired or bluetooth wireless earbuds are connected

- when you are on call

- Shortcut

You can use "MuteON" or "MuteOFF" shortcut with the automate app.

By doing this, it is possible to turn mute on/off automatically in response to events on your device, such as time, location, wifi and so on.

About free trial:

Please check whether this app works well on your device by this free trial before you buy MuteAll Pro.

In this free trial, you can use the auto-mute and manual-mute features from the status bar/widget/quick panel in 15 times.

There is no limit to mute manually on the app screen.

Pro version is here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hanamarusha.muteall.pro

Accessibility service:

This app uses accessibility service.

It is required for checking whether a particular application is launched/closed.

We never collect your personal information in this accessibility service.

Disclaimers:

Although the Application is provided following a thorough verification process, this does not guarantee that the Application's functions will work correctly without problems on all devices.

Hanamarusha, as the creator of the Application, shall not be responsible for any damage caused through the use of the Application. Please use the Application with your own responsibility.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.9-free

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.7.9-free

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now