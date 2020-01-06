MoveWith is your one-stop wellness app for your whole self.

Find and connect with top fitness + wellness coaches creating audio-based classes and programs to help you get stronger, burn fat, reduce stress, sleep better, run further, and more. It's fitness for your body, mind and soul.

MoveWith delivers the most immersive, inspired workouts on the market. It's like having your own personal coach right there with youin your ear, demonstrating the moves, doing the workout alongside you all while you rock out to your favorite music.

From high intensity cardio, strength, and running workouts, to mindful yoga and meditation, get all the benefits of boutique fitness wherever you are, whenever you want.

STRONG BODY, INSPIRED SOUL

Get unlimited access to thousands of audio classes for your body, mind and soul needs.

AUDIO GUIDANCE FROM WORLD-CLASS COACHES

Press play to start a motivating, music-driven experience with expert audio instruction from coaches who push your limits with every workout.

EXPERT VIDEO CUES

Get the immersion of audio coaching with the confidence of video guidance from select coaches.

MUSIC YOU LOVE

Have more fun with motivating playlists filled with popular songs for every class.

NEW WORKOUTS ADDED WEEKLY

Stay inspired with fresh audio workouts added each week, and reach new milestones with seasonal programs and community-based challenges.

REACH YOUR GOALS

Work out daily with classes ranging from 5 to 60 minutes, or follow curated MoveLists and commit to plans like our 5k and half marathon training programs.

TRACK YOUR PROGRESS

Get credit for every audio workout you do and send your stats to the Health app with our Health app integration.

BOUTIQUE FITNESS, AFFORDABLE PRICE

Enjoy the coaches, classes, and community of the boutique fitness world at your fingertips. Start with a free trial, then get unlimited access to all classes for as low as $7.99/month with one of our two auto-renewing subscription options:

Monthly: $12.99/month

Annual: $7.99/month, one payment of $95.99 billed every 12 months

These prices are for customers in the United States. Pricing in other countries may be converted to your local currency based on country of residence. You can subscribe and pay through your iTunes account, and your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term unless auto-renew is turned off in your iTunes account settings at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. View our terms at movewith.com/terms and our privacy policy at movewith.com/privacy.

See what people and press are saying about MoveWith:

"It brings together all the pieces that you need to actually reach your health goals tailored, branded workout programs across all activity levels, integrated meditation programs that balance out physical workouts...MoveWith is todays modern gym, totally personal, totally digital." -Business Insider

This audio workout app is the perfect technology to use for your a.m. workout because it takes all the decision-making and self-motivation out of the equation...and you have something (or rather, someone!) motivating you throughout, which is something you dont get in a typical solo workout sesh. -mindbodygreen

I loved it!!! I haven't run this fast in about a year. It pushed me to do better and not to give up when it got hard. -Olga G., MoveWith Mover

I loved this class! I'm a runner, but I've never liked the treadmill. So typically in the winter I fall out of shape. These treadmill workouts are keeping me motivated! -Breanne D, MoveWith Mover

Amazing! I used to take some of Garrett's classes at Barry's when I lived in Boston and I loved them! I moved to CA 6 months ago and I don't live near a Barry's Bootcamp. This workout kicked my butt! -Jessica B, MoveWith Mover