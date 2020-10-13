VIDE VIaggio Dell'Emozione project, designed by the Calabria museum centre and achieved thanks to the support of the Calabria Region, is an invitation to travel through a widespread exhibition, designed to introduce the 3.0 traveller to the countless stories that unfold along regional itineraries.

Attracted by the entire network of cultural sites belonging to the Calabria museum complex - 13 museums, 6 archaeological parks and 3 monumental sites - through the widespread exhibition of 16 evocative finds, scattered throughout the entire regional territory, the traveller will be the main character of a modernGrand Tour and of an emotional treasure hunt, made to "know" the past with a conscious look to the future.

The exhibition has its irradiator centre in Cosenza, at Arnone Palace, where an screening room developed with modern computerized animation graphic technology will allow visitors to take a virtual journey throughout all the other locations involved. Within the other museums and cultural places, thanks to a dedicated app, they will then be able to view not only the finds included within the current path, but they will have the possibility to undertake virtually further and new paths traced according to their own interests and sensitivity.

The real discovery journey doesn't consist in seeking new lands but in having new eyes (Marcel Proust)

