Mobile Sanitizer - Hand Sanitizer | Made In India for Android

By dksdevelopment Free

Developer's Description

By dksdevelopment

Mobile Sanitiser it is simulates How Hand Sanitizer Works

It can help to disinfect you from virus.

It's made for fun purpose only.

So do some fun with Mobile Sanitiser App.

Enjoy this virtual sanitizer, for your sanity and cleanliness.

Check out the app and build it for your daily use and support a self reliant India so that we can build a self reliant India quickly.

If you have any suggestions or want to give your valuable feedback then we are always hungry for that and answer you shortly.

This App is developed by dksdevelopment

For more details contact us

Write to us: dksdevelopment19@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
