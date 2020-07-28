Join or Sign In

Me & U Magazine for iOS

By Magzter Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Magzter Inc.

This is the introductory issue of the magazine written for women in relationships. The aim of Me & U magazine is to unite women from all walks of life and all over the world to share in their experiences and perceptions about relationships, and thus have a sense of belonging. We hope you will enjoy this introductory Issue and more to come.

Magazine Subscriptions are available for purchase inside this app.

Three months subscription - $7.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Six months subscription - $16.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

One year subscription - $34.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your iTunes account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period unless you change your subscription preferences in your account settings.

You can manage your subscriptions through your account settings after purchase on your device.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Please visit http://www.magzter.com/ns/privacy-policy.html for our Privacy Policy and http://www.magzter.com/ns/terms_condition.html for our Terms & Conditions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
