I started collecting these wisdoms years ago to help make my life better. Some are from I've heard in real life, others are movie-quotes. Many I came up with myself after having an epiphany. I wrote these mainly for myself, and some might not apply to you. But I hope that you can find truths in here that might help you become a better person!

Features:

- Daily Advice Widget

- Share to Facebook, Twitter and E-Mail

- 150 Free Advice

- 240+ More if you Upgrade