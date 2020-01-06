X

Matt's Advice for iOS

By Unstoppaball Free

Developer's Description

By Unstoppaball

I started collecting these wisdoms years ago to help make my life better. Some are from I've heard in real life, others are movie-quotes. Many I came up with myself after having an epiphany. I wrote these mainly for myself, and some might not apply to you. But I hope that you can find truths in here that might help you become a better person!

Features:

- Daily Advice Widget

- Share to Facebook, Twitter and E-Mail

- 150 Free Advice

- 240+ More if you Upgrade

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping