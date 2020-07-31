This program is designed for those who want to learn interesting mathematical tricks to speed up the calculating. These tricks will help solve part of the mathematical problems and tasks much faster than classical. Will also be helpful to those who want to hone basics such as the multiplication table

Math Tricks & Shortcuts for Competitive Exam app is a preparatory app on mathematics for various competitive examinations, like, SSC, UPSC, CPO, LIC, GIC and UTI among others.

The aim of this app is not only to acquaint the students with various types of problems given in these examinations and how to solve them, but also to teach the students effective ways to tackle each of the problems faster and more effectively.

You can also find MCQ on Math tricks.

App comes with many functionality like speed test,bookmark,result check etc.

Fun Math Tricks Including - Addition Subtraction and Multiplication table Division Multiply two digit number by 11 Square numbers ending in 5 Multiply by 5 Multiply by 9 Multiply by 4 Dividing by 5 Subtracting from 1000 Tough multiplication Power of two Adding numbers close to hundreds Subtracting numbers close to hundreds Multiply numbers between 11 and 19 Square numbers between 11 and 99

Math Tricks are meticulously designed not just to share the mathematical tricks but to give you an amazing workout to help you master calculation using the left to right approach. Most of the techniques shared in this app are based on Vedic math tricks that help in mental calculations.

This App is designed for those who want to learn mathematical tricks to speed up the calculation. Also there are tricks included which are given in Math Tricks app will help to solve mathematical tasks much faster and easily.