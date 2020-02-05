Malaria Test App - Get tested and Get guided

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitos carrying one of several parasites that causes the disease. Nearly half of the people in the world are at risk for malaria infection, but pregnant women and children in Africa are particularly vulnerable.

In the world, malaria is the leading cause of death for children under five. Infection during pregnancy, particularly among new mothers, increases the risk of maternal mortality, neonatal mortality, and low birth weight.

