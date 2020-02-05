X

Malaria Self-Test and Guide (Africa's Version) for Android

By Blue Pyramid Free

Developer's Description

Malaria Test App - Get tested and Get guided

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitos carrying one of several parasites that causes the disease. Nearly half of the people in the world are at risk for malaria infection, but pregnant women and children in Africa are particularly vulnerable.

In the world, malaria is the leading cause of death for children under five. Infection during pregnancy, particularly among new mothers, increases the risk of maternal mortality, neonatal mortality, and low birth weight.

Disclaimer: Some content of the app comes publicly available from the internet from various website which retains all copyrights and thus the app is not to be held responsible for any of the content displayed.

Note :

- If you want your content to be removed from this app, please feel free to contact us via email bluepyramidltd@gmail.com or phone +2348134744102.

- All information on app is for educational purposes only. For specific medical advice, diagnoses, and treatment, consult your doctor.

What's new in version 1.1

Release February 5, 2020
Date Added February 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
