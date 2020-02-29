Together with our community, we built Lumio to enable everyone to take control of their financial future.

Lumio is your intelligent wealth mentor. Using state-of-the-art technology to power smarter growth of your money - without the need for a financial adviser.

Lumio brings instant clarity to your financial life, and because were independent, our clever engine works in the background to show you where your savings and investments ought to be growing.

HOW LUMIO HELPS YOU:

TOTAL CLARITY :

Your bank, savings, credit card pension and investments, just came together. Lumio has the broadest range of secure account connections in the market to bring together all your financial accounts, in one place.

Bank accounts: HSBC, Barclays, Monzo, Natwest, Santander, Starling, and many more

Savings accounts: Marcus, Cynergy bank, Virgin Money, OakNorth...

Credit Cards: American Express, Barclaycard, Lloyds & Natwest, et al...

Pensions & Investments - Nutmeg, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, Aegon the list goes on!

CLEVER MONEY:

Working across all your accounts, our smart, independent engine instantly summarises your income and spending, and works in the background to find clever ways for you to grow your money.

Spending: See the brands where you shop across all your bank accounts and credit cards.

Upcoming payments: Avoid nasty surprises, thanks to our clever direct debit forecasts.

Grow towards your goal: Optimise your payday with clever insights on growing and allocating your earnings and savings.

SMARTER GROWTH:

You dont have time to trawl price comparison sites every day and make sure youre always making the most of your money. But we do. By unlocking the power of our community, Lumio secures market-leading savings accounts and investment products to suit your needs.

Lumio provides personalised suggestions on savings accounts that can help you grow your money - without spending time on price comparison sites.

BANK-LEVEL SECURITY

Have total confidence that your money mentor is protected as a result of 256-bit encryption and a 5-number pin. This is the same security used as world-leading banks.

SAFE & REGULATED

Lumio is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Directive for the provision of payment services. Heres our reference number: 844741

Lumio is registered with the Information Commissioners Office in compliance with the Data Protection Act 1998. Data Protection Registration Number: ZA548961

100% INDEPENDENT

Lumio is a personal finance app that works just for you across the marketplace. We are totally impartial and unbiased, and here to fight your corner.

FAST, FRIENDLY SUPPORT & COMMUNITY-DRIVEN

Our customer support is always here to help. and we always welcome your feedback. Have a question? Got some advice? Missing a connection? Drop us a message in our chat feature or pop an email to feedback@lumio-app.com.

LETS GET STARTED

Step 1: Install the Lumio app

Step 2: Securely Connect your accounts

Step 3: Gain clever & personalised insights on growing your money

Part of Sifteds (backed by the FT) Top 9 fintech apps for 2020