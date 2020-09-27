Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Lovebird: Dating & Connections (Early Access) for Android

By Lovebird Free

Developer's Description

By Lovebird

Lets be honest. . . The once popular and fun hook-up culture is slowly phasing out. We are transitioning into a world where genuine connections with real people matter so, we created Lovebird. However we dont discriminate, you are free to join LB in search of one night stands. But the main purpose of this app is to find/connect with like-minded people, build bonds, date, and most importantlyspread love.

HOW IT WORKS

See somebody you like? Click the HEART button

See somebody you really like? Click the BOOM button. Let him/her know theyre all that and a big bag of chips

Once theyve liked you back you can start messaging each other. Messaging between you and your matches is unlimited and free

You are only able to chat with people who have liked you back, so be patient

As long as youre being the authentic version of yourself, everything should be just fine

READY TO JOIN THE LB COMMUNITY?

Sign up via facebook or use your mobile number to get started. After that fill out some brief information, upload some enticing photos of yourself, and boom! Youre all set. Start meeting new and exciting people today!

SUBSCRIPTION INFO

If you choose to purchase LB Prime payment will be charged to your iTunes account after confirmation of your purchase

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after making a purchase

Current LB Prime subscription starts as low as $4.33 per month. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

If you dont want to subscribe to any LB Prime offers, then you can simply continue using and enjoying LoveBird for free.

Privacy Policy: http://lovelovebird.com/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service: http://lovelovebird.com/terms-of-service/

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now