Lets be honest. . . The once popular and fun hook-up culture is slowly phasing out. We are transitioning into a world where genuine connections with real people matter so, we created Lovebird. However we dont discriminate, you are free to join LB in search of one night stands. But the main purpose of this app is to find/connect with like-minded people, build bonds, date, and most importantlyspread love.

HOW IT WORKS

See somebody you like? Click the HEART button

See somebody you really like? Click the BOOM button. Let him/her know theyre all that and a big bag of chips

Once theyve liked you back you can start messaging each other. Messaging between you and your matches is unlimited and free

You are only able to chat with people who have liked you back, so be patient

As long as youre being the authentic version of yourself, everything should be just fine

READY TO JOIN THE LB COMMUNITY?

Sign up via facebook or use your mobile number to get started. After that fill out some brief information, upload some enticing photos of yourself, and boom! Youre all set. Start meeting new and exciting people today!

SUBSCRIPTION INFO

If you choose to purchase LB Prime payment will be charged to your iTunes account after confirmation of your purchase

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after making a purchase

Current LB Prime subscription starts as low as $4.33 per month. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

If you dont want to subscribe to any LB Prime offers, then you can simply continue using and enjoying LoveBird for free.

Privacy Policy: http://lovelovebird.com/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service: http://lovelovebird.com/terms-of-service/