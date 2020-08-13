Logical Ink makes it easy for healthcare organizations to allow patients and caregivers to capture data and signatures electronically, eliminating the need for paper forms. Seamlessly compatible with any downstream system, Logical Ink helps improve documentation, decrease medical errors, and simplify processes. It leverages mobile devices, digital ink and a pen/touch-based interface to provide a simple and intuitive user experience that is as natural and unrestrictive as paper. You must be a licensed user of Logical Ink to use this app.

Logical Ink customers enjoy the following benefits:

Intelligent and interactive forms for capturing electronic signature, discrete data and photos

Reduces errors and improves patient safety by eliminating paper forms and scanning

Increased staff and patient satisfaction

Reduces wait times in Registration with a more streamlined workflow

Enables mobility and bedside care

Easy-to-use, drag/drop design tool for enterprise forms management

Integrates with any EMR or ECM workflow for fewer clicks

6.4 Highlights:

All New PreCapture module that allows users to email a list of forms for a patient to complete from home

Added an Email Log for tracking activity related to patient emails

Users can review and approve forms before destination processing occurs

Clients display Form Status and Email Status indicators on the Patient Search screen

Clients provide an Advanced Search feature to filter visits based on form or emails status

Administrators can control how logged-in user information is displayed at the clients

Signature objects support a Signature Prompt property for better usability

Smartsets can be set to automatically lock the client when a user enters Form Fill

Introduced a String Array type to the HL7 Interface Builder

Multiple database performance enhancements and improved documentation

Added the ability to purge visits based on inactivity separately from discharge date

Improved log file capabilities across all Windows and Server components

Enhanced GE Centricity destination to allow passing additional data fields

Updated PDF rendering and performance