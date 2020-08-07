Join or Sign In

Liza Koshy(Lizzza) Live Wallpaper HD 4K 2020 for Android

By JuriAhn.game Free

Developer's Description

By JuriAhn.game

Contains the best Liza Koshy(Lizzza) Instagram photos.

This photo contains only official Liza Koshy(Lizzza) photos.

All photos in the app can be saved on your phone !!! Also, photos are being updated weekly.

How to use :

1. Liza Koshy(Lizzza) Live wallpaper app launch

2. Choose your favorite picture.

3. Tap a photo.

4. Press the "Set as wallpaper" button to apply.

5. The wallpaper has been changed.

Photos provided:

1. Liza Koshy(Lizzza) Offline Wallpaper HD 2020

2. Compatible with 100% of mobile phones and devices.

3. Optimized battery usage!

4. Add to Favorites

5. No internet required offline.

authority:

This application is made by Liza Koshy(Lizzza) fans and is unofficial. The content of this app has not been approved by affiliates, endorsers, sponsors or specific companies.

All copyrights and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Images from this app are collected from the web.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
