Live Wallpaper & Background for iOS

By AladeenApps Free

Developer's Description

By AladeenApps

Not only your wardrobe needs some style, but so does your smartphone!

We present you, the brand new fashionable line of screen attire "Wallpaper Live & full HD" app! Here youll find numerous collections of stylish wallpapers for your smartphone thatll be suitable for any occasion.

You can choose the style of wallpaper that matches your current mood and change it everyday! Because mood swings are a thing, we know :) The selection of themes in "Wallpaper Live & full HD" app is huuuuge: from beauty shots of nature and architecture to neon futuristic arts that will take your imagination on an adventure to infinity and beyond. Just a few keystrokes and you get a classy background picture on your phone. Its as easy as that!

Why is our app different from the others? Because a whole team of professional designers developed the content exclusively for the app. And they keep working on delivering some fresh stuff for you daily.

To sum up, in our "Wallpaper Live & full HD" app youll find

- Modern and classy backgrounds

- Simple and clear design

- Pictures on different themes

- Free pics available

- Fully adaptable for different devices

Make your phone screen your runway! Because you deserve it :)

The animation of Lock screen is available for the following models: iPhone 6s/ 6s Plus / 7 / 7 Plus/ 8/ 8 Plus/ X/ XS/ XS Max/ 11/ 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max.

Subscription options:

Premium Weekly Membership offers $7.99 weekly subscription for unlocking all content, features and removing ads.

This price is for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Privacy Policy: https://docs.aladeenapps.com/policies/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: https://docs.aladeenapps.com/policies/terms-of-use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
