"It's like Pokemon Go, but instead of Pokemon, I'm catching info about how to use the library to make studying as easy as catching a Rattata. Library Quest, I choose you!" - You (probably)

We are bringing gaming into the library!

Library Quest is a location-based game developed for the Grand Valley State University Libraries to help students learn about the library spaces and services for their academic benefit and have fun while doing it!

Find Quest Boards and complete Quests to earn points you can exchange for swag!

Discover secret Quest Boards to complete secret Quests to earn even more points! Shhhhh...

Along the way, youll learn valuable information that will help you use library spaces and services to make studying more effective and efficient. And there's swag! And fun! So it's a win win win!

Play, learn, and win!

***You need a GVSU email account to play.***