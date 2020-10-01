Sign in to add and modify your software
Get out and explore with Lethbridge Parks! Use the GPS-enabled pathway map to explore our river valley and trail system, or search for recreational opportunities (picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields, dog parks, fitness equipment, etc.) in one of our many beautiful parks. This app has everything that you will need to get out and enjoy the extensive parks and pathway network of Lethbridge.
Features include:
GPS-enabled pathway and trail map
Search for parks by name or proximity
Find playgrounds and outdoor recreation opportunities near you
City information & news, social media links, Rec & Culture Guide
Lethbridge Parks is the official app for City of Lethbridge Parks - www.lethbridge.ca/Parks.